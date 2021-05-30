Rs 95,528 Cr direct cash benefits given to people: Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has described himself as a humanistic person who always yearns to do something good for the society and the people. He has submitted his report card to the AP public on the achievements of his 2-year rule. He expressed satisfaction that his Government has succeeded in handing over some or other kind of welfare benefits to over 86 per cent of the total population in the State.

CM Jagan asserted that his 2-year rule has given over Rs. 95,528 Cr direct cash benefits to the people. These amounts were deposited directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In addition to this, another Rs. 36,197 Cr worth welfare benefits were handed over to them under various other welfare programmes.

The Chief Minister said that his Government had delivered total welfare benefits worth Rs. 1.31 lakh Cr. Without seeking any selfish benefits for the ruling party, these huge welfare benefits were delivered to the doorsteps of the people. Of this, over 66 percent of welfare benefits were reaching the women directly.

Mr. Jagan Reddy said that theirs was the only political party that has fulfilled 94.5 percent of the promises made to the people in their manifesto. He prayed to the Gods for all the strength that was needed to do greater things for the people who put so much trust in his leadership.