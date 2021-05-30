Viral audio: Sasikala to return to active politics?

AIADMK leader Sasikala is reportedly preparing to return to active politics as per the grapevine. There is also an audio clip that is being circulated in social media regarding this. Details as below.

It is known news that Sasikala, after releasing from from jail, announced that she would stay away from politics. This statement of her disappointed her fans as well as the supporters of Dinakaran. However, the defeat of AIADMK in the assembly elections changed political equations. Currently, an audio clip in which Sasikala talking about her intention to return to active politics is being circulated in social media and it is going viral. She was heard assuring the cadres about her re-entry into the politics in that clip. This was also confirmed by the personal staff of TTV Dinakaran.

We need to wait and see how true are these rumours.