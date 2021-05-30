Seemandhra rulers better than KCR: Etela wife Jamuna!

Sacked Telangana health minister Etela Rajender’s wife Jamuna, who owns Jamuna Hatcheries, on which KCR’s government has booked land encroachment cases, on Sunday heaped praises on Seemandhra rulers in Undivided Andhra Pradesh until 2014.

Addressing a media conference on Sunday Jamuna said that looking at KCR’s dictatorial type of functioning in Telangana, everyone is today feeling in Telangana that why they fought for Telangana and why they achieved Telangana State.

She said Seemandhra rulers were democratic and allowed Telangana people to fight for Telangana statehood by holding dharnas, agitations on roads but under KCR’s rule in Telangana, no one can question the government and if anyone tries to question KCR, the government is suppressing them and jailing them.

She questioned KCR whether Telangana would have been possible had then CM Kiran Kumar Reddy adopted your style of functioning and whether Osmania University students would have come on to the roads to fight for Telangana if Kiran Kumar Reddy suppressed them with police force. Looking at these suppressions, today everyone feels in Telangana that Seemandhra rulers were better than KCR, she added.

Jamuna said KCR had deployed hundreds of policemen around their residence as well as their Jamuna Hatcheries to frighten them but she said Eatala family will not be cowed down by such threats from KCR.

She made it clear that they will fight till their end to uphold their self-respect but not surrender to KCR’s dictatorial rule.