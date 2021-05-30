RRR complains to Rajnath Singh against Army Hospital registrar KP Reddy!

YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju on Sunday levelled sensational allegations against Army Hospital, Secunderabad registrar KP Reddy.

Raju has submitted a letter to union defense minister Rajnath Singh accusing KP Reddy of colluding and conspiring with APCID police to arrest him at Army Hospital and send him to Guntur jail.

Raju had undergone treatment at Army Hospital last week following the directions of Supreme Court after he alleged custodial torture by APCID sleuth in Guntur jail where he was beaten up and sustained injuries. Raju was arrested by APCID on sedition charges on May 14. However, Supreme Court granted him ‘conditional bail’ on May 21.

In his complaint to Rajnath, Raju said that KP Reddy conspired to discharge him from the Army Hospital early even before his recovery and handover him to APCID officials.

Raju also complained that KP Reddy allowed APCID officials in mufti to remain in hospital all the days when he had undergone treatment. He also submitted proofs of mess bills paid by Army Hospital to APCID officials to Rajnath Singh.

He complained that KP Reddy and TTD EO Dharma Reddy and Guntur SP Ammi Reddy conspired to hand over him to APCID officials.

It may be recalled that Raju rushed to Delhi by a special flight soon after his discharge from Army Hospital on May 26 and got admitted himself in AIIMS Delhi for further treatment.

Rajanth Singh assured that his ministry will conduct an inquiry into this issue and if proved guilty, KP Reddy will be punished as per law.