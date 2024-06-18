Exclusive: Triangular fight for August 15th in Telugu

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is out of August 15th race and the makers announced that the film will release on December 6th. With the holiday season around, three Telugu films are gearing up for release on August 15th. Ram Pothineni’s Double iSmart is already announced for August 15th release. The actioner is directed and produced by Puri Jagannadh. Dulquer Salman’s upcoming Telugu film Lucky Baskhar which is in the last leg of shoot is slated for August 15th release. Venky Atluri is the director and Meenakshi Chaudhary is the leading lady. Sithara Entertainments are the producers.

Srinu Vaitla and Gopichand are working on a full length entertainer titled Viswam. The film too is in the last stages of shoot and the entire shoot will be completed by the end of this month. The makers are keen to release Viswam on August 15th. The film is produced by People Media Factory and the makers will make an official announcement very soon. This August 15th will witness a triangular fight in Tollywood.