Exclusive: Trivikram patches up with Tarak

After the super success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, top actor NTR and director Trivikram announced that they would soon work together for the second time. The project was announced officially but it was shelved due to various reasons. Both NTR and Trivikram decided not to talk about the reasons. Mahesh went ahead and announced his next with Trivikram and NTR decided to work with Koratala Siva. Both these projects are expected to start rolling soon. NTR is currently waiting to kick-start the promotions of RRR and Mahesh is shooting for Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Telugu360 has exclusively learned that Trivikram had a patchup with Tarak after the film got shelved. Trivikram personally met NTR couple of times recently and the duo is now back in track. Trivikram is also keen to announce a film with NTR soon. Tarak too watched Bheemla Nayak in a private screening and appreciated the work of Trivikram during the recent interaction. It is unclear about when Trivikram and NTR will work together but the big announcement would be made soon. NTR has films with Prashanth Neel and Buchi Babu currently. Trivikram is holding talks with Allu Arjun for one more film soon.