Dhanush trolled for attempting Maaran

Dhanush’s recent film Maaran headed for a direct digital release and it is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from yesterday. The film is directed by Karthick Naren and Malavika Mohanan played the female lead. The response for the film is utterly disappointing and his fans are left wondered how could Dhanush sign a project that hardly had any interesting content. Dhanush essayed the role of the son of an investigative journalist Ramki who gets killed and the rest of the film is all about the mystery.

The film is completely lifeless and it hardly had high moments. Maaran is a film that is an extreme disappointment to watch even on an OTT platform. Dhanush’s role is poorly written and presented. Maaran lasts for 2 hours and 10 minutes but it is hard to complete the watch on a single stretch. Maaran is the weakest work of Karthick Naren and Dhanush is trolled badly for picking up such script.