Exclusive updates of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya shoot

Megastar Chiranjeevi and top director Koratala Siva are joining hands for Acharya, a social drama packed with action and enough commercial ingredients. Koratala Siva resumed the shoot recently but the makers haven’t made any announcement about Megastar joining the sets. There are speculations that Chiranjeevi will join the sets after Sankranthi and the film is out from summer race. But Chiranjeevi joined the sets and completed a massive schedule recently.

The climax portions of the film are completed and a huge action block is completed. The fresh schedule of the film commences today in Hyderabad and will continue till the end of this month. Ram Charan will join the sets in January and will complete his portions in a single schedule for Acharya. The makers are in plans to complete the entire shooting portions by March and the film is aimed for May 7th release. Kajal Aggarwal is the leading lady and Matinee Entertainments are the producers.