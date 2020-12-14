Jagan B’Day to be celebrated as ‘AP Grama Secretariat Day’

One of the revolutionary steps taken by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is formation of ‘Grama and Ward Secretariats’ all over the State. Like in no other State in the country, the CM has visualised this as a plan to take all the services of the Government to the doorsteps of the people in both rural and urban areas. Now, every village and municipal ward these days have witnessed the setting up striking nameplates of ‘Grama and Ward Secretariats’ with CM Jagan photos. Each of these Secretariats has become a buzz of activities.

As the people are feeling the increasing role of these Secretariats in their daily lives, the employees’ leaders have seized the opportunity to grab greater public attention. They have announced to celebrate CM Jagan Reddy’s Birthday as the ‘AP Grama and Ward Secretariats Day’ all over the State on December 21 from now on.

The new committee of the Secretariat employees’ association was also announced on the occasion. They are none other than Venkatarami Reddy as Honorary President and Raghava Reddy as Vice-President.

These employees’ leaders announced Jagan Birthday celebrations, saying that it was possible only for CM Jagan to give 1.3 lakh jobs at one go. With Jagan’s idea, all the services of the Government were being delivered at the doors of the beneficiaries.