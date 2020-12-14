Telangana forms cabinet sub-committee for non-agri registrations

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday appointed a cabinet sub-committee to finalise guidelines for registration of non-agricultural lands and other properties in the state.

The sub-committee will be headed by Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and will have Municipal Administration and Information Technology minister K.T. Rama Rao, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Home Minister Mahmood Ali and Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav are the members.

The Chief Minister asked the sub-committee to hold talks with builders, real estate businessmen, and other sections of the society for three to four days, take their views into consideration and prepare the strategy and action plan.

KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, held a review meeting on the subject with ministers and senior officials. He asked the officials concerned to ensure that the non-agricultural lands and properties registrations are done in a transparent manner, without any official having any discretionary powers and people are not forced to pay any bribes.

The CM enquired about the agricultural lands registration being done through the Dharani portal. He expressed satisfaction that the farmers are happy to get the land registered through Dharani portal after getting over the initial small hiccups. He noted that the agricultural land registrations are done through Dharani in a smooth and easier manner to the satisfaction of the farmers, and wanted a similar process for the registration of the non-agricultural lands and properties.

“Due to various reasons, registration is stopped for 70 to 80 days creating some difficulties. There should not be any further delay now. There is a need to have a registration process, which should be simple, easy and comfortable. Real estate sector is doing very well in Hyderabad. The non-agricultural lands and properties registration system should not create any problem for the real estate sector and it should in fact help the sector’s further growth,” he said.

KCR said the process should be transparent in such a way that people have no scope to pay any bribes. No officer should have any discretionary rights to take any decision.

It was on December 11 that slot booking for registration of non-agricultural properties was launched. The process of registration is likely to begin from Monday.

The Telangana High Court on December 10 had permitted the commencement of registrations with 100 per cent advance slot booking.

The resumption of registration of non-agricultural properties in the state was delayed as some citizens had challenged in the court the government’s orders that Aadhaar and caste details of the property owners must be uploaded on Dharani portal.

The court directed the government not to insist on Aadhaar number and other details for Dharani portal and to resume registration with the old procedure.

The registration of both agricultural and non-agricultural land was stopped in the first week of September to facilitate the transition to the online process following enactment of the new Revenue Act.

The registration of agricultural lands commenced on October 29 when Dharani portal was launched.