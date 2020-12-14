Pawan Kalyan’s New Year beginnings

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is occupied with enough work but the shoots of his films are happening at a snail pace because of the coronavirus pandemic. The shoot of Vakeel Saab reached the final stages and the last schedule of the film starts today in Hyderabad. The entire shoot of the film will be completed before Christmas. After taking a small New Year break, Pawan Kalyan will head for the shoot of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake. The first schedule will commence in Hyderabad and will be wrapped up in a week.

The next schedule will commence post Sankranthi in Pollachi and will be completed in a single schedule. Pawan Kalyan allocated close to 40 days for the shoot of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake. Saagar Chandra is the director and Sithara Entertainments are the producers. The details about the other lead actor and the title are expected to be announced for New Year and Sankranthi 2021. The film will get ready for summer but the release date will be announced after the release of Vakeel Saab.