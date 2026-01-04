x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Expectations: Raja Saab outside Telugu States

Published on January 4, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Sree Vishnu’s Stylish Surprise Shakes Up Sharwa’s NNNM
image
Bhogapuram Airport Set for Takeoff as First Flight Touches Runway
image
Expectations: Raja Saab outside Telugu States
image
NBK 111: Nayanthara to be Replaced?
image
Thaman Vs Anirudh for Jana Nayagan

Expectations: Raja Saab outside Telugu States

Raja Saab is the first biggie of the country this year. Featuring pan-Indian Superstar Prabhas in the lead role, the film is heading for a record release across the globe on January 9th. His films open on a super strong note in the Telugu states and one can expect the same for Raja Saab. With Sankranthi season, the film will have a great advantage if the word of mouth is decent. Raja Saab will deliver big numbers in the Telugu states. Prabhas also enjoys a huge fanbase in North India.

Irrespective of the promotions, Prabhas’ films have opened on a strong note across North India. Raja Saab will have no competition as there are no notable Hindi releases during the Sankranthi season. Raja Saab has to get a good talk to perform well in the Hindi belt and it has chances to end up as the first pan-Indian hit. Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan is gearing up for a grand release in Tamil and Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi too is releasing in Tamil Nadu. Both these films will release on 9th and 10th respectively. Raja Saab will face stiff competition in Tamil.

In Karnataka and Kerala, Raja Saab will not have tough competition and the film is expected to open on a decent note. Except in Tamil Nadu, Raja Saab has high chances to open and perform on a strong note. Directed by Maruthi, Raja Saab is a horror fantasy. People Media Factory has invested big money on the film.

Next Bhogapuram Airport Set for Takeoff as First Flight Touches Runway Previous NBK 111: Nayanthara to be Replaced?
else

TRENDING

image
Sree Vishnu’s Stylish Surprise Shakes Up Sharwa’s NNNM
image
Expectations: Raja Saab outside Telugu States
image
NBK 111: Nayanthara to be Replaced?

Latest

image
Sree Vishnu’s Stylish Surprise Shakes Up Sharwa’s NNNM
image
Bhogapuram Airport Set for Takeoff as First Flight Touches Runway
image
Expectations: Raja Saab outside Telugu States
image
NBK 111: Nayanthara to be Replaced?
image
Thaman Vs Anirudh for Jana Nayagan

Most Read

image
Bhogapuram Airport Set for Takeoff as First Flight Touches Runway
image
Telangana Gave Me the Strength to Fight, Says Pawan Kalyan
image
BJP MLA Adinarayana Reddy’s Son Held in Hyderabad Drug Case

Related Articles

Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy