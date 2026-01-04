Expectations: Raja Saab outside Telugu States

Raja Saab is the first biggie of the country this year. Featuring pan-Indian Superstar Prabhas in the lead role, the film is heading for a record release across the globe on January 9th. His films open on a super strong note in the Telugu states and one can expect the same for Raja Saab. With Sankranthi season, the film will have a great advantage if the word of mouth is decent. Raja Saab will deliver big numbers in the Telugu states. Prabhas also enjoys a huge fanbase in North India.

Irrespective of the promotions, Prabhas’ films have opened on a strong note across North India. Raja Saab will have no competition as there are no notable Hindi releases during the Sankranthi season. Raja Saab has to get a good talk to perform well in the Hindi belt and it has chances to end up as the first pan-Indian hit. Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan is gearing up for a grand release in Tamil and Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi too is releasing in Tamil Nadu. Both these films will release on 9th and 10th respectively. Raja Saab will face stiff competition in Tamil.

In Karnataka and Kerala, Raja Saab will not have tough competition and the film is expected to open on a decent note. Except in Tamil Nadu, Raja Saab has high chances to open and perform on a strong note. Directed by Maruthi, Raja Saab is a horror fantasy. People Media Factory has invested big money on the film.