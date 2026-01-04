x
NBK 111: Nayanthara to be Replaced?

Published on January 4, 2026 by sankar

NBK 111: Nayanthara to be Replaced?

Nandamuri Balakrishna will soon kick-start the shoot of his upcoming film which is tentatively titled NBK 111. Gopichand Malineni is the director. With the changes in the current market, the makers are on a cost-cutting mission and several changes took place. The budget is revised and Gopichand Malineni has come up with a new plot and idea. Balayya gave his nod and the pre-production work is happening currently. Nayanthara was on board as the leading lady and the announcement was made last year.

Considering the budget revisions, the makers are now on a hunt for other options as Nayanthara demands big remuneration. Instead of paying her a double digit remuneration, the team is on a hunt for an actress who will charge one-third of the fee of Nayanthara. The shoot is expected to commence in March this year and it will be wrapped up by October. Venkata Satish Kilaru is the director and Thaman is the music composer. NBK 111 is now aimed for Sankranthi 2027 release across the globe.

