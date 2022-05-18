After the super success of F2, talented director Anil Ravipudi is back with F3, a full-length comic entertainer. Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen played the lead roles and the film has a bunch of renowned actors and comedians in prominent roles. The trailer brought enough expectations on the film and F3 is gearing up for a wide release on May 27th. The film has six important comic episodes and they are the expected highlights of F3. Ali will be seen as Rambo in one of the episodes and the entire episode would be hilarious.

Vennela Kishore essays the role of a junior artist and the episode too shaped up really well. Venkatesh suffers from night blindness and the disorder generates enough fun. Varun Tej suffers from a speaking disorder and the actor too essayed the role with enough perfection. Tamannaah has a huge surprise in the film and her role is kept under wraps. All these episodes are hilarious and would generate enough laughs told makers. The team of F3 is promoting the film. Pooja Hegde sizzled in a special song that comes before the climax. On the whole, Anil Ravipudi is said to have packed F3 hilariously and the audience would rush to theatres to watch F3 during this summer season, predicts the makers.