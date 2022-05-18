Godse arriving to theatres on June 17

Talented actor Satya Dev’s upcoming film Godse was all set to hit the screens on May 20. The film has been postponed yet again owing to unanticipated circumstances. The new release date was announced today by the makers. Godse will now begin his mission on June 17.

To announce this exciting news, a powerful and engaging poster was released. Satya Dev appeared intense, powerful, and carrying two pistols with a bandage on his forehead in the poster. The poster lifted the stakes to an entirely new level.

Megastar Chiranjeevi released Godse teaser a long time ago. The teaser also offers glimpses of the film’s other characters. It promises a film that allows for both a clever cat-and-mouse game and action-packed set pieces.

The film is Satya Dev and Gopi Ganesh Pattabhi’s second collaboration after the latter’s debut film, Bluff Master. The film is produced by C. Kalyan under the banner of CK Screens

Besides Godse, Satyadev will also be seen in Full Bottle, Gurthunda Seethakalam and an untitled film directed by VV Gopala Krishna. The Skylab-actor is also playing prominent roles in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming political thriller Godfather and Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Ram Setu’.