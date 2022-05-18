Veteran actor to direct Vishwak Sen

Young actor Vishwak Sen is doing back-to-back films and all his recent films ended up on a decent note. Action King Arjun has done a series of films as an actor and he also directed films in the past. The latest update says that Arjun is all set to direct Vishwak Sen in his next directorial. Arjun narrated the script to Vishwak Sen and the young actor gave his nod. Arjun’s daughter Aishwarya Arjun will play the leading lady in this film.

Vishwak Sen’s recent offering Ashoka Vanam Lo Arjuna Kalyanam received a decent response and the film will be available for digital streaming soon. He is shooting for Dhumki currently and Vishwak Sen is said to have lined up three new projects that will be announced soon. Arjun is currently busy with the pre-production work of Vishwak Sen’s film and an official announcement will be made soon.