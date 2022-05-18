Suspension of senior IPS officer ABV lifted

The AP government on Wednesday lifted the suspension on senior IPS officer A B Venkateswara Rao. Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma issued orders lifting the suspension finally.

Venkateswara Rao was suspended in February 2020 on the grounds of mismanagement and misappropriation in the purchase of communication devices for the police intelligence wing, when he was heading it.

Rao was the intelligence chief during the TDP regime and was allegedly involved in the political decisions of the TDP. He is accused of playing a key role in the defection of 23 MLAs from the YSR Congress Party to the TDP in 2015-16.

Venakteswara Rao challenged the suspension in the AP high court, which gave the orders in his favour. However, the state government filed a special leave petition in the supreme court against the high court order. The apex court had upheld the AP high court order and directed the State government to lift the suspension. The court said that the suspension cannot be continued beyond two years.

Following the supreme court order, Venkateswara Rao met the chief secretary on April 29 and requested him to lift the suspension and reinstate him. Though it was delayed, the suspension was finally lifted and Venkateswara Rao was asked to report to the General Administration Department.

The government issued orders reinstating him from February 8, 2022. Venkateswara Rao also sought salary and other wages to be paid to him with arrears.

However, the government did not give him posting. It is to be seen whether the government would give him posting or not.