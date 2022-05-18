Oh Isha from Major: Beautiful Melody

Advertisement

Adivi Sesh’ next film Major is high on expectations. This patriotic attempt is directed by Sashikiran Tikka and it is the lifestory of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Oh Isha from Major is out and it is a beautiful melody loaded with clean romance. The song narrates about the teenage love story of Sandeep and Isha. Their onscreen chemistry is flawless and the visuals are fantastic. Oh Isha is a melodious number and the makers released the entire video song. Sricharan Pakala composed the music and Armaan Malik, Chinmayi lent their vocals for this beautiful romantic number.

Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar look good together and the song narrates about Major Sandeep reminding about his past. Major is packed with action and the film is heading for a wide release on June 3rd across the globe. Sony Pictures India, GMB Entertainment and A Plus Movies are the producers. Major is carrying good expectations and the trailer of the film is a smashing hit. Adivi Sesh lost enough weight and turned fit for the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.