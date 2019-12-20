Experts Committee recommends Secretariat, CMO and HC bench at Vizag

The GN Rao Experts Committee announced its following recommendations to the AP government to develop facilities at the following cities:

Vizag: Secretariat, CMO and High Court bench.

Mangalagiri-Amaravati: High Court bench, Raj Bhavan and some departments.

Kurnool:. High Court and all allied courts including the CBI special court.

More or less, the committee recommended what CM Jagan talked about in Assembly recently. Committee Chairman GN Rao said that they have recommended return of the lands in Amaravati core Capital City to the farmers. Rao said that their committee has met over 2,000 farmers in Amaravati and they have demanded return of their lands.

Rao said that the development may be taken up in Tullur area in Amaravati to some extent.

The committee recommended special efforts for development of North Coastal and Rayalaseema regions. Interestingly, the committee also talked about the flood threat to some areas in Amaravati where development should not be taken up. The committee suggested summer legislature capital at Vizag and winter legislative capital in Mangalagiri-Amaravati. It also recommended split up of AP into four regions.