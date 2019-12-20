Official: Megastar coming for Mahesh Babu

The first biggest celebration for the year 2020 is here and it is the pre-release event of Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru. Megastar Chiranjeevi himself will grace the pre-release event and will bless the entire team of the film. The event will take place on January 5th in LB Stadium, Hyderabad. Naming it ‘Mega Super Event’, the makers made an official announcement today. Superstar Mahesh Babu thanked Megastar Chiranjeevi for accepting their request.

“A heartful thank you for humbly accepting our invitation for the pre-release event of Sarileru Neekevvaru. Our joy doubles with your gracious presence. Team Sarileru Neekevvaru will truly celebrate and cherish this landmark event” shared Mahesh on his official page. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is announced for January 11th 2020 release. Rashmika is the leading lady and Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music.

