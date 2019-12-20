High Court orders Jagan Circar to pay Rs 1,400 cr: PPAs

The AP High Court expressed its disbelief and shock over the continuing indifference of Jagan Reddy Regime to its orders in various cases. The court ordered the government to pay a compensation of Rs. 1,400 Cr to three solar and wind power companies towards damages. This is relating to the violation of PPA agreements by the YCP government. The court asked the government pleader why Jagan Reddy Regime is treating its orders with contempt.

The YCP government has also ignored the orders of the Modi government at the Centre to honour the Power Purchase Agreements. But Jagan Reddy continued defying the Centre. This has led to Modi-Shah taking a hard view. They stopped giving him official appointments to Jagan to meet them in Delhi. Recently, AP CM waited for hours and hours to meet Amit Shah in National Capital but Shah didn’t care about Jagan. There are rumours that Union Home Minister is not giving appointments to Jagan as he is not able to give proper reasons to meet him. Jagan’s Rs. 43,000 Cr CBI illegal assets cases are alleged to be the reason for Shah to keep CM at a distance. All these factors caused Jagan to further embarrass Modi by harassing power companies.