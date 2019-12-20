Pic Talk: Akash Puri’s Tight Hug

Akash Puri and Ketika Sharma starrer bold romantic entertainer Romantic is in last leg of shoot. So, the makers have kick started the promotions by announcing to release first single Nuvvu Nenu E Kshanam on December 21st at 5 PM.

The announcement poster shows Akash and Ketika Sharma in romantic mood hugging each other fondly.

The Anil Paduri directorial features hero Ram in a cameo dancing in a special number. Ramyakrishna will be seen in an important role in the film that has music by Sunil Kashyap.