F3 has a mixed first Tuesday – 5 days APTS Collections

By
Telugu360
-
1

F3 has a mixed first Tuesday in the Telugu States as the film has dropped in a few areas and has a good hold in a few. UA, East, and West areas had a good hold while it dropped in the remaining areas. It has collected 3 cr share on the 5th day (35% drop from Monday) taking 5 days total to 35.05 cr. The film needs to at least sustain at this level to achieve breakeven.

Below are the area wise shares:

Area5 days APTS Collections4 Days Collections3 Days Collections 2 days CollectionsDay1 CollectionsPre-Release business
Nizam15.20 Cr (GST incl)14.09 Cr (GST incl)12.08 Cr (GST incl)8.06 Cr (GST incl)4.01 Cr (GST incl)21 Cr (Own and Valued)
Ceeded4.80 Cr4.40 Cr3.65 Cr2.35Cr1.20 Cr9.50 Cr
UA4.53 Cr (GST incl)3.99 Cr (GST incl)3.33 Cr (GST incl) 2.23 Cr (GST incl)1.18 Cr (GST incl)
Guntur2.56 Cr2.35 Cr2.08 Cr1.41 Cr0.88 Cr
East2.43 Cr2.15 Cr1.81 Cr1.24 Cr0.72 Cr
West1.90 Cr1.74 Cr1.54 Cr1.22 Cr0.94 Cr
Krishna2.26 Cr (GST incl)2.06 Cr (GST incl)1.77 Cr (GST incl)1.17 Cr (GST incl)0.66 Cr (GST incl)
Nellore1.39 Cr1.29 Cr1.15 Cr0.86 Cr0.61 Cr
Andhra30 Cr ratio (UA, Krishna , Guntur own)
AP/TS35.07 Cr32.07 Cr27.41 Cr18.54 Cr10.20 Cr60.50 Cr
ROI2.40 Cr4 Cr
Overseas5 Cr5.50 Cr
Worldwide34.81 Cr70 Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here