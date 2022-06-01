F3 has a mixed first Tuesday – 5 days APTS Collections

F3 has a mixed first Tuesday in the Telugu States as the film has dropped in a few areas and has a good hold in a few. UA, East, and West areas had a good hold while it dropped in the remaining areas. It has collected 3 cr share on the 5th day (35% drop from Monday) taking 5 days total to 35.05 cr. The film needs to at least sustain at this level to achieve breakeven.
Below are the area wise shares:
|Area
|5 days APTS Collections
|4 Days Collections
|3 Days Collections
|2 days Collections
|Day1 Collections
|Pre-Release business
|Nizam
|15.20 Cr (GST incl)
|14.09 Cr (GST incl)
|12.08 Cr (GST incl)
|8.06 Cr (GST incl)
|4.01 Cr (GST incl)
|21 Cr (Own and Valued)
|Ceeded
|4.80 Cr
|4.40 Cr
|3.65 Cr
|2.35Cr
|1.20 Cr
|9.50 Cr
|UA
|4.53 Cr (GST incl)
|3.99 Cr (GST incl)
|3.33 Cr (GST incl)
|2.23 Cr (GST incl)
|1.18 Cr (GST incl)
|Guntur
|2.56 Cr
|2.35 Cr
|2.08 Cr
|1.41 Cr
|0.88 Cr
|East
|2.43 Cr
|2.15 Cr
|1.81 Cr
|1.24 Cr
|0.72 Cr
|West
|1.90 Cr
|1.74 Cr
|1.54 Cr
|1.22 Cr
|0.94 Cr
|Krishna
|2.26 Cr (GST incl)
|2.06 Cr (GST incl)
|1.77 Cr (GST incl)
|1.17 Cr (GST incl)
|0.66 Cr (GST incl)
|Nellore
|1.39 Cr
|1.29 Cr
|1.15 Cr
|0.86 Cr
|0.61 Cr
|Andhra
|30 Cr ratio (UA, Krishna , Guntur own)
|AP/TS
|35.07 Cr
|32.07 Cr
|27.41 Cr
|18.54 Cr
|10.20 Cr
|60.50 Cr
|ROI
|2.40 Cr
|4 Cr
|Overseas
|5 Cr
|5.50 Cr
|Worldwide
|34.81 Cr
|70 Cr
Jabardast la cinima tisina bokka a ?