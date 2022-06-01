F3 has a mixed first Tuesday – 5 days APTS Collections

F3 has a mixed first Tuesday in the Telugu States as the film has dropped in a few areas and has a good hold in a few. UA, East, and West areas had a good hold while it dropped in the remaining areas. It has collected 3 cr share on the 5th day (35% drop from Monday) taking 5 days total to 35.05 cr. The film needs to at least sustain at this level to achieve breakeven.

Below are the area wise shares:

Area 5 days APTS Collections 4 Days Collections 3 Days Collections 2 days Collections Day1 Collections Pre-Release business Nizam 15.20 Cr (GST incl) 14.09 Cr (GST incl) 12.08 Cr (GST incl) 8.06 Cr (GST incl) 4.01 Cr (GST incl) 21 Cr (Own and Valued) Ceeded 4.80 Cr 4.40 Cr 3.65 Cr 2.35Cr 1.20 Cr 9.50 Cr UA 4.53 Cr (GST incl) 3.99 Cr (GST incl) 3.33 Cr (GST incl) 2.23 Cr (GST incl) 1.18 Cr (GST incl) Guntur 2.56 Cr 2.35 Cr 2.08 Cr 1.41 Cr 0.88 Cr East 2.43 Cr 2.15 Cr 1.81 Cr 1.24 Cr 0.72 Cr West 1.90 Cr 1.74 Cr 1.54 Cr 1.22 Cr 0.94 Cr Krishna 2.26 Cr (GST incl) 2.06 Cr (GST incl) 1.77 Cr (GST incl) 1.17 Cr (GST incl) 0.66 Cr (GST incl) Nellore 1.39 Cr 1.29 Cr 1.15 Cr 0.86 Cr 0.61 Cr Andhra 30 Cr ratio (UA, Krishna , Guntur own) AP/TS 35.07 Cr 32.07 Cr 27.41 Cr 18.54 Cr 10.20 Cr 60.50 Cr ROI 2.40 Cr 4 Cr Overseas 5 Cr 5.50 Cr Worldwide 34.81 Cr 70 Cr