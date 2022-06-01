Kamal fails to convince Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil

Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil are the two top actors of this generation. They can slip into any kind of role and they can impress the audience with their hard-hitting performances. Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil are also the highest-paid character actors of South cinema. Both these top actors are away from promoting their films. If they are forced to attend the film promotions, the actors quote a bomb and this turns a burden for the producers. Vijay Sethupathi quoted a bomb for promoting Uppena and the makers were left in shock and skipped the plan.

Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil are playing crucial roles in Kamal Haasan’s upcoming Vikram. The actor also produced Vikram that is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil were missing for the promotional events of Vikram. They respect Kamal a lot but they skipped the film’s promotions. After the duo quoted a hefty package for promoting Vikram, Kamal decided to stay calm and promote the film on his own. Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil were missing in the Telugu pre-release event that took place last night. Vikram is hitting the screens this Friday.