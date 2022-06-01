Lokesh accuses YCP leaders of building wall to block a street

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday accused the ruling YSRCP leaders of competing with their CM Jagan Reddy to harass the people with their lawless activities.

Lokesh said YCP leader Sameer Reddy went to the extent of constructing a wall to shut down Anakalaveedhi street in Veldurthi in Kurnool district.

The TDP MLC expressed shock that the YCP leader and his followers unleashed a vicious attack on the local residents when they opposed the wall. The lawless YCP mob pelted stones and glass bottles, causing injuries to the remaining residents in the street.

Lokesh said even women and children were attacked by the ruling party goons. Not a single top leader of YSRCP tried to prevent Sameer Reddy from constructing the wall right across the street. The Veldurthi incident marked the peak levels to which the ruling party leaders’ sadistic attacks could reach.

Lokesh deplored that the common public were greatly suffering as the YSRCP leaders were showing their ugly sadism like villains in movies. As usual, the police officials were excellently performing their role as silent spectators to the ruling party’s villainism.

The former minister pointed out that the ruling party leaders were trying to suppress all voices with their brute power. While the YCP leaders were unleashing their brutal attacks, the general public were revolting against them with greater force. Jagan Reddy and his party should at least realise it would not be possible to stifle the voices of the public.