F3 holds well on first Monday – 4 days AP/TS Collections

F3 has a good hold on the first Monday as the film has collected a distributor share of 4.70 Cr taking 4 days total to 32.10 Cr. The overall drop for the film is little less than 50 percent with some areas dropping around 55 percent and some just 40 percent. The film needs to continue with nominal drops on weekdays as the selling rates are on a bit higher side.

Below are the area wise shares:

Area4 Days Collections3 Days Collections 2 days CollectionsDay1 CollectionsPre-Release business
Nizam14.09 Cr (GST incl)12.08 Cr (GST incl)8.06 Cr (GST incl)4.01 Cr (GST incl)21 Cr (Own and Valued)
Ceeded4.45 Cr3.65 Cr2.35Cr1.20 Cr9.50 Cr
UA3.99 Cr (GST incl)3.33 Cr (GST incl) 2.23 Cr (GST incl)1.18 Cr (GST incl)
Guntur2.35 Cr2.08 Cr1.41 Cr0.88 Cr
East2.15 Cr1.81 Cr1.24 Cr0.72 Cr
West1.74 Cr1.54 Cr1.22 Cr0.94 Cr
Krishna2.06 Cr (GST incl)1.77 Cr (GST incl)1.17 Cr (GST incl)0.66 Cr (GST incl)
Nellore1.29 Cr1.15 Cr0.86 Cr0.61 Cr
Andhra32.12 Cr30 Cr ratio (UA, Krishna , Guntur own)
AP/TS27.41 Cr18.54 Cr10.20 Cr60.50 Cr
ROI2.40 Cr4 Cr
Overseas5 Cr5.50 Cr
Worldwide34.81 Cr70 Cr

