F3 holds well on first Monday – 4 days AP/TS Collections

F3 has a good hold on the first Monday as the film has collected a distributor share of 4.70 Cr taking 4 days total to 32.10 Cr. The overall drop for the film is little less than 50 percent with some areas dropping around 55 percent and some just 40 percent. The film needs to continue with nominal drops on weekdays as the selling rates are on a bit higher side.

Below are the area wise shares:

Area 4 Days Collections 3 Days Collections 2 days Collections Day1 Collections Pre-Release business Nizam 14.09 Cr (GST incl) 12.08 Cr (GST incl) 8.06 Cr (GST incl) 4.01 Cr (GST incl) 21 Cr (Own and Valued) Ceeded 4.45 Cr 3.65 Cr 2.35Cr 1.20 Cr 9.50 Cr UA 3.99 Cr (GST incl) 3.33 Cr (GST incl) 2.23 Cr (GST incl) 1.18 Cr (GST incl) Guntur 2.35 Cr 2.08 Cr 1.41 Cr 0.88 Cr East 2.15 Cr 1.81 Cr 1.24 Cr 0.72 Cr West 1.74 Cr 1.54 Cr 1.22 Cr 0.94 Cr Krishna 2.06 Cr (GST incl) 1.77 Cr (GST incl) 1.17 Cr (GST incl) 0.66 Cr (GST incl) Nellore 1.29 Cr 1.15 Cr 0.86 Cr 0.61 Cr Andhra 32.12 Cr 30 Cr ratio (UA, Krishna , Guntur own) AP/TS 27.41 Cr 18.54 Cr 10.20 Cr 60.50 Cr ROI 2.40 Cr 4 Cr Overseas 5 Cr 5.50 Cr Worldwide 34.81 Cr 70 Cr