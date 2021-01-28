F3 Release Date Locked

Young director Anil Ravipudi tasted back to back hits in his career. After the super success of F2, the plans for sequel are on and the shoot of F3 is happening at a fast pace. Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen are the lead actors and they are reprising their roles from the original. The makers had plans to release the film in summer this year but the plans are pushed due to the delay in the shoot and after the summer is packed with releases.

As per the current update, the movie will hit the screens on August 27th across the globe. An official announcement about the same would be made soon. Venkatesh will complete the shoot of Naarappa and will release the film in summer. Varun Tej is busy with Ghani which is announced for July 30th release. Hence F3 will have an August release. Dil Raju is the producer of F3 and Devi Sri Prasad is on board as the music composer for F3.