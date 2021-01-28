High Court cancels Jagan order on Ramatheertham

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has revoked the AP Government’s order and reinstated Ashok Gajapati Raju as the hereditary trustee of the Ramatheertham temple. The latest order was given after hearing the petition filed by the former Union Minister against the ‘unjust’ order of the Jagan Reddy Government.

With regard to the temples, the Government has no authority to remove the temple trustees who are there by virtue of their hereditary rights. Despite this, Ashok Gajapati Raju was removed from his post after the recent vandalisation of the Rama idol at Ramatheertham.

The Government has taken this action saying that the trustee could not take sufficient action for the prevention of such incidents at the temple premises. In fact, the TDP has alleged that the removal of Ashok Gajapati Raju was part of the political vendetta that was going on in the State.

Whatever, it has become a routine that the Government would give orders against its adversaries without checking the rules and laws. On their part, all the affected leaders and parties were going to the courts and eventually getting the Government’s orders cancelled.