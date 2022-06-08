F3 Team rejects a massive Early OTT deal

F3 is the film that brought back the family audience to theatres after a long pandemic pause. After a super strong first week, the film has been doing decent business in its second week. Anil Ravipudi and his team announced that the film will be available on Sony LIV only eight weeks after the film’s theatrical release. The digital streaming platform offered Rs 12 crores more for the early digital streaming of the film.

The team of F3 denied the deal and they are strict on their stand. F3 will stream on Sony LIV only after two months after the theatrical release. The film is expected to do decent in the next two weeks despite several new releases. F3 happened to be the first choice for the family crowds even after films like Major and Vikram hitting the screens. The film also attained breakeven status in most of the territories and in the rest of the regions, the film will recover the investments before this weekend.

F3 is a comie entertainer directed by Anil Ravipudi and Venkatesh, Varun Tej played the lead roles. Dil Raju is the producer.