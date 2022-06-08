Exclusive: Nani’s Dasara kept on Hold ?

Natural Star Nani is all set for a big bet with Dasara, a rustic romantic entertainer set in the backdrop of Telangana. Srikanth Odela, a protege of Sukumar is the director of this rustic tale. Nani did enough homework before he commenced the shoot of the film. He also transformed himself for the role and his look garnered a positive response from the audience. The first schedule of the film got completed and the shoot of Dasara is now kept on hold due to the creative differences between the unit.

Nani wasn’t impressed with the output after the first schedule. The other issue is about the budget and the makers are said to have revised the budget which did not go well with the director. The non-theatrical rights of Dasara have been sold out and the recent schedules of the film are kept on hold. Nani is busy promoting Ante Sundaraniki and the team of Dasara will meet soon after the film’s release. Hope the issues would get sorted and the shoot of Dasara would resume at the earliest. SLV Cinemas are the producers and Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady in Dasara.