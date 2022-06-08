Prabhas’ long-delayed film back on Track?

Rebelstar Prabhas has been signing pan-Indian projects and he has a heap of films lined up. The top actor has been holding talks with top Bollywood director Siddharth Anand who delivered a series of blockbusters. The duo met several times but the script or the idea was not locked after a series of discussions. There were speculations that the duo parted ways due to the creative differences. The latest update says that Prabhas and Siddharth Anand met once again recently.

The discussion about the project is happening again and Mythri Movie Makers are on board as the producers. Siddharth Anand is expected to narrate an action plot soon and Prabhas would take the final call. Siddharth Anand is busy with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan and Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter. Prabhas too will complete his current projects before he will move on to Siddharth Anand’s film. A clarity on this project is expected by the end of this year.