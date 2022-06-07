Naidu too blames Jagan for Class 10 results debacle

TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday asserted that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy owed an explanation to the public on the failure of 2 lakh students in the 10th results in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu appealed to the failed students not to end their precious lives for the failure of systems and institutions that were functioning under the Government.

The TDP chief demanded the CM to explain why there was such a high failure rate despite his much trumpeted Nadu-Nedu programme in the Government schools. The Jagan regime has been doing largescale propaganda about Nadu Nedu transformation in schools for the past three years. But alarming results came out now.

Naidu asked why there was a huge gap between the claims made by the YCP rule and the latest 10th results. Under the TDP regime, the students’ success rate ranged from 90 to 95 percent. It was brought down to 67 percent now under the YCP rule. The deep slide reflected the pathetic conditions prevailing in school education.

Chandrababu Naidu blamed the Government’s policies like lack of teacher recruitment for the huge failure rate. Merger of schools and engagement of teachers in non-academic works contributed to the downslide. Jagan’s Nadu Nedu assurances and false claims eventually led to failure of lakhs of students, causing a lot of anguish to their parents.

The TDP chief demanded that the Jagan Government should take responsibility for all the 2 lakh students who lost one full academic year. In this whole issue, it was the Government’s systems that have miserably failed but not the innocent students. The general public should realise what harm has been done to the helpless students.

Naidu said the students should not resort to suicides for failing in the examinations. They should boldly face the adverse situation. The students do not need to end their lives when the fault lay with the systems in the Government.