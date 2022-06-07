Powerstar coming for Natural Star

Natural Star Nani is busy promoting his upcoming movie Ante Sundaraniki and the film is hitting the screens this Friday. This urban rom-com is directed by Vivek Athreya and it has Nazriya as the leading lady. A grand pre-release event of Ante Sundaraniki will take place on June 9th, a day before the release of the film. Powerstar Pawan Kalyan will attend the grand event of Ante Sundaraniki and he would promote the film. This would be the first time, Pawan Kalyan will be promoting Nani’s film.

Ante Sundaraniki is carrying good expectations and the promotional activities are happening in full swing. Vivek Sagar is the music director and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Pawan Kalyan is busy with his film and political engagements from the past few days. He will resume the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu this month in the direction of Krish. Nani is also on a break and he will soon resume the shoot of Dasara.