K A Paul responds positively to Pawan’s option, not Naidu!

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan wanted the TDP to come forward with some sacrifice and work together in the 2024 elections to defeat the YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh. The sacrifice he meant was making him the chief minister.

There was no response from TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu to Pawan Kalyan’s statement. However, there were adverse comments from the TDP leaders and its social media activists who trolled the Jana Sena chief for asking big questions without even winning a single seat.

Surprisingly, evangelist and Praja Shanthi Party chief K A Paul came forward with a mouth-watering offer. He asked Pawan Kalyan to merge his Jana Sena Party with his Praja Shanthi Party. Paul said he would offer the chief minister post to Pawan Kalyan.

“Join my party. I will become the Prime Minister and you can become the chief minister. It is a fact that 98 per cent of the people in the two Telugu states want me as their chief minister. They are not in favour of KCR in Telangana and Jagan in Andhra Pradesh,” Paul said.

Paul further said that he was contesting as the Prime Minister candidate, a true alternative to Narendra Modi. He claimed that he has the support of 18 regional parties in the country, which he would make public at the right time.

The evangelist said that people were joining his party in the two Telugu states in large numbers, while leaders of various regional parties at the national level were asking him to take the responsibility of being an alternative to Narendra Modi.

“I will be the Prime Minister after the 2024 elections. If Pawan Kalyan merges his party with my party, I will make him the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh,” Paul announced proudly. He wanted Pawan Kalyan to stop dreaming and be realistic.

Well, can someone tell Pawan Kalyan about Paul’s offer?!