Salman Khan responds to Death Threats

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan received a death threat after the assassination of Punjabi pop singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The security of Salman Khan was beefed up and a threat letter was sent to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan. The Mumbai cops got alerted and they visited the residence of Salman Khan. For the first time, the actor responded to the death threats. He said that he has no threat from any person. Salman Khan also said that he never received any threat calls from anyone.

Salman Khan also clarified that he has no disputes with anyone. The statements of Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan were recorded. A threat letter was discovered near the apartment of Salman Khan by the security guards. There are reports that the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi is behind the death threat case of Salman Khan. After this, the security of Salman Khan has been beefed up. The actor is currently in Hyderabad shooting for his upcoming movie.