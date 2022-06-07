Naidu is visionary, while Jagan is a prisoner, says Dhulipalla

Senior TDP leader Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar blamed chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for the poor show of students in the SSC public examinations. He said that the state had seen the lowest pass percentage of students for the first time this year in the last ten years.

Calling TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu as visionary, the TDP leader said that every sector in the state saw progress and growth during Naidu’s regime. The state had seen the upward growth in the state and the students from AP have excelled during Naidu’s tenure.

However, the same students have failed in the SSC examination bringing down the pass percentage to the lowest of 67, which was never seen. He termed Jagan Mohan Reddy as a prisoner and asserted that the state was showing a downward growth during Jagan’s dispensation.

He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy could not show any progress in the public examinations of the students. He said that the chief minister had confused the students with the English medium and diverted the teachers from the classrooms with more non-teaching work.

Referring to the Covid 19 pandemic, the TDP leader said that several states have worked hard with new strategies to improve standards of education while Jagan ignored the factor. Because of Jagan’s ignorance, the students and parents were suffering now, he said.

Stating that several students of Class X were committing suicide across the state, he held Jagan Mohan Reddy responsible for those deaths. He also advised the chief minister to stop imposing English medium on the students and allow them to study in their mother tongue for better results at least in the coming academic year.