TDP asks Governor to seek CBI probe into MLC driver’s murder

The opposition TDP had asked Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan to write to the Central government seeking CBI investigation into the murder of YSR Congress MLC Anantha Babu’s driver in Kakinada district during May. The leaders said that though the MLC was arrested, he is being given royal treatment in the jail.

The leaders led by former minister Nakka Anadababu met the Governor and gave him a representation explaining the incident, the role of the MLC and the alleged attempts by the ruling party to clear him from the case. Former minister Peethala Sujatha, M S Raju and Pilli Manikyala Rao were present in the delegation.

The TDP leaders also asked the Governor to cancel the MLC’s membership. They alleged that the YSR Congress MLC was indulging in several irregularities exploiting the SCs and the STs using fake certificates and other unlawful activities.

They said that Anantha Babu was holding fake certificates using which he became the MLC and asked a probe into his certificates too. He also indulged in the smuggling of Ganja and forest logs influencing the police.

The TDP leaders told the Governor that the police have not taken the MLC into their custody to question him in the murder of the driver. They alleged that the police were helping the ruling party MLC to escape from the crime.