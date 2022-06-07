Naidu decries YCP attack in Kuppam

TDP president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday condemned the latest attack by miscreants on the residence of Kuppam TDP leader and Gangamma Temple ex-chairman R.R. Ravi during midnight hours.

Naidu demanded that the police take stringent action against the culprits who were responsible for the attack on the TDP leader’s house.

The TDP chief expressed serious concern over the total deterioration of law and order in Kuppam in Chittoor district in the past three years. The YSRCP leaders and activists came with liquor bottles and stones and attacked R.R. Ravi’s house.

Naidu spoke to the Kuppam TDP leaders over phone and enquired about the incident. Over Rs. 35 lakh fixed deposit was made during the term of Ravi as chairman of the Gangamma Temple board. The ruling YCP leaders have been issuing threats to him over these funds.

The local TDP leaders informed Chandrababu Naidu that two hours prior to the attack, the miscreants called and issued threats to Ravi over phone. Such threats and attacks never took place in Kuppam in the past. The ruling party leaders were disturbing peace and creating tensions locally.