F3 Worldwide Closing Collections – Average

F3 has ended it’s run worldwide with a distributor share of 53.50 Cr (excluding GST input). The film is an average venture at the boxoffice with losses to almost all the distributors involved in the Telugu States. After a good weekend the film had a mixed run thereafter and new releases have affected it starting second week. F2 has collected 81 Cr share during Sankranthi 2019 and F3 has managed to collect 70 percent of it. Reasons that can be attributed are the ticket rates in A.P and obviously the Sankranti season which is the best for Telugu Films. The film has ended the success streak of Anil Ravipudi who have been delivering back to back blockbusters.

AreaClosing Collections5 days APTS Collections4 Days Collections3 Days Collections 2 days CollectionsDay1 CollectionsPre-Release business
Nizam18.50 Cr (15.7 Cr excl GST)15.20 Cr (GST incl)14.09 Cr (GST incl)12.08 Cr (GST incl)8.06 Cr (GST incl)4.01 Cr (GST incl)21 Cr (Own and Valued)
Ceeded7.50 Cr4.90 Cr4.45 Cr3.65 Cr2.35Cr1.20 Cr9.50 Cr
UA6.90 Cr (5.90 Cr excl GST)4.53 Cr (GST incl)3.99 Cr (GST incl)3.33 Cr (GST incl) 2.23 Cr (GST incl)1.18 Cr (GST incl)
Guntur3.30 Cr2.53 Cr2.35 Cr2.08 Cr1.41 Cr0.88 Cr
East3.60 Cr2.43 Cr2.15 Cr1.81 Cr1.24 Cr0.72 Cr
West 2.70 Cr1.90 Cr1.74 Cr1.54 Cr1.22 Cr0.94 Cr
Krishna3 Cr (2.55 Cr excl GST)2.26 Cr (GST incl)2.06 Cr (GST incl)1.77 Cr (GST incl)1.17 Cr (GST incl)0.66 Cr (GST incl)
Nellore1.90 Cr1.39 Cr1.29 Cr1.15 Cr0.86 Cr0.61 Cr
Andhra30 Cr ratio (UA, Krishna , Guntur own)
AP/TS47.40 Cr (43.15 Cr excl GST)35.14 Cr32.12 Cr27.41 Cr18.54 Cr10.20 Cr60.50 Cr
ROI3.70 Cr2.40 Cr4 Cr
Overseas6.60 Cr5 Cr5.50 Cr
Worldwide57.70 Cr (53.45 Cr excl GST)34.81 Cr70 Cr

