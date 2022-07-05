F3 Worldwide Closing Collections – Average

F3 Worldwide Closing Collections

F3 has ended it’s run worldwide with a distributor share of 53.50 Cr (excluding GST input). The film is an average venture at the boxoffice with losses to almost all the distributors involved in the Telugu States. After a good weekend the film had a mixed run thereafter and new releases have affected it starting second week. F2 has collected 81 Cr share during Sankranthi 2019 and F3 has managed to collect 70 percent of it. Reasons that can be attributed are the ticket rates in A.P and obviously the Sankranti season which is the best for Telugu Films. The film has ended the success streak of Anil Ravipudi who have been delivering back to back blockbusters.

Area Closing Collections 5 days APTS Collections 4 Days Collections 3 Days Collections 2 days Collections Day1 Collections Pre-Release business Nizam 18.50 Cr (15.7 Cr excl GST) 15.20 Cr (GST incl) 14.09 Cr (GST incl) 12.08 Cr (GST incl) 8.06 Cr (GST incl) 4.01 Cr (GST incl) 21 Cr (Own and Valued) Ceeded 7.50 Cr 4.90 Cr 4.45 Cr 3.65 Cr 2.35Cr 1.20 Cr 9.50 Cr UA 6.90 Cr (5.90 Cr excl GST) 4.53 Cr (GST incl) 3.99 Cr (GST incl) 3.33 Cr (GST incl) 2.23 Cr (GST incl) 1.18 Cr (GST incl) Guntur 3.30 Cr 2.53 Cr 2.35 Cr 2.08 Cr 1.41 Cr 0.88 Cr East 3.60 Cr 2.43 Cr 2.15 Cr 1.81 Cr 1.24 Cr 0.72 Cr West 2.70 Cr 1.90 Cr 1.74 Cr 1.54 Cr 1.22 Cr 0.94 Cr Krishna 3 Cr (2.55 Cr excl GST) 2.26 Cr (GST incl) 2.06 Cr (GST incl) 1.77 Cr (GST incl) 1.17 Cr (GST incl) 0.66 Cr (GST incl) Nellore 1.90 Cr 1.39 Cr 1.29 Cr 1.15 Cr 0.86 Cr 0.61 Cr Andhra 30 Cr ratio (UA, Krishna , Guntur own) AP/TS 47.40 Cr (43.15 Cr excl GST) 35.14 Cr 32.12 Cr 27.41 Cr 18.54 Cr 10.20 Cr 60.50 Cr ROI 3.70 Cr 2.40 Cr 4 Cr Overseas 6.60 Cr 5 Cr 5.50 Cr Worldwide 57.70 Cr (53.45 Cr excl GST) 34.81 Cr 70 Cr