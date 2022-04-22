F3’s Second Song Lyrical: Set The Dance Floor On Fire

Tamannaah and Mehreen Pirzada filled the space of glam and charm in F2, wherein Sonal Chauhan adds more glitz to F3. The moment of watching these glamorous heroines together has come, as lyrical video of second single Woo Aa Aha Aha is out now.

The song shows the spicy looks of Tamannaah and Mehreen. It shows Venkatesh and Varun Tej shaking their leg along with these glam dolls. Both the heroines set the dance floor on fire and rocked with their sizzling dance moves. Sunil can also be seen exhibiting his dancing abilities in the song.

Devi Sri Prasad delivered a superhit song, wherein Sunidhi Chauhan, Lavita Lobo

Sagar and SP Abhishek lent vocals. Kasarla Shyam’s lyrics are notable.

F3 is carrying positive buzz, not just because it’s the franchise of F2. But the promotional material of the movie promises it’s going to be a wholesome entertainer. The film will arrive in theatres on May 27th.