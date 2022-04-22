Megastar lauds Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu is lending his voice for Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film Acharya. Superstar narrates about the crucial Padaghattam in the film and the makers made it official now. Chiranjeevi took his social media page to laud Mahesh Babu for his work and contribution to Acharya.

“Dearest @urstrulyMahesh. Delighted to have you introduce ‘Padaghattam’ in your endearing voice in #Acharya. Thank you for becoming a part of the film in a very special way!! I am sure fans & audiences will be just as thrilled to hear you as much as @AlwaysRamCharan & I loved it” posted Megastar.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya features Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film produced by Matinee Entertainment is hitting the screens on April 29th across the globe.