Hero Kartikeya – Neha Sshetty’s next begins with Pooja today!

Starring Kartikeya and Neha shetty as the leads, Loukya Entertainments is making an exciting dramedy film as their Production No. 3.

Passionate maker Ravindra Benerji (Benny) Muppaneni is producing it in C. Yuvaraj’s presentation introducing Clax as director.

Starting the shoot with a puja ceremony today, the movie is filming in natural locations of East Godavari, West Godavari, Yanam & surroundings.

Expected to be a laughing riot, Manisharma’s music is going to be the soul of it while Late Shri Sirivennela Seetharamashastry’s last song shall add life to it.

However, makers released a crazy concept poster that gives lead to handful of assumptions about the story already.

It also stars Ajay Ghosh, Raj Kumar Kasireddy, Srikanth Ayyengar, ‘Auto’ Ram Prasad, Goparaju Ramana, LB Shriram, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Kittayya, Anithanath, Divya Narni in crucial roles.