Facts behind Sai Madhav Burra walking out of Pawan Kalyan’s film

Pawan Kalyan teamed up with Samuthirakhani for Vinodhaya Sitham movie remake. Sai Tej is the other lead actor in the film. Sai Madhav Burra was recruited to work on dialogue writing for the remake version and completed it in the allotted time of one month. Trivikram, the scriptwriter and close friend of Pawan Kalyan drafted the script and gave to Madhav for dialogue writing.

Trivikram and Samuthirakhani both were happy with the dialogues given by Madhav and finalized it. But Trivikram felt that Pawan’s character was lighter than Sai Tej and asked him to rewrite it entirely.

Due to Madhav’s earlier commitments, he rejected Trivikram’s request and walked out of the film. After this, Trivikram turned to be a dialogue writer for the film. Trivikram once again takes the burden of Pawan Kalyan’s film to save the stardom of Pawan Kalyan.