Fake News: Rajamouli’s Remuneration for Varanasi

SS Rajamouli is known to direct big-budget attempts and there are considerable delays and budget deviations for every film because of various reasons. After delivering blockbusters, Rajamouli has been working on a profit sharing model with all his producers since the Baahubali franchise. The top director takes a minimum remuneration and he shares close to 50 percent from the film’s profits. He did the same for Baahubali franchise and RRR. Rajamouli also pocketed big money through these deals.

From the past couple of days, there is a fake rumor going on that Rajamouli has acquired the overseas rights of his upcoming film Varanasi as his remuneration and this is completely untrue. Rajamouli is working on the same model with veteran producer KL Narayana. Rajamouli will share the profits from the film instead of taking home big remuneration or holding the rights. As he has an eye on the complete theatrical and non-theatrical deals, Rajamouli is comfortable to work on a profit sharing model.

Even Mahesh Babu is working on a salary basis per year and he would pocket handsome money as remuneration for Varanasi. The film also features Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in other prominent roles. The film is announced for April 7th, 2027 release in theatres.