Fake News: Rajamouli’s Remuneration for Varanasi

x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Fake News: Rajamouli’s Remuneration for Varanasi

Published on February 6, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Fake News: Rajamouli’s Remuneration for Varanasi
image
Video : Euphoria Movie Review Analysis
image
Tharun Bhascker’s GPS Title Poster: Fascinating
image
Finding Arjuna: Venky Explains Aniesh’s Rigorous Preparation
image
Yash’s Toxic: Dil Raju’s Biggest Bet

Fake News: Rajamouli’s Remuneration for Varanasi

SS Rajamouli is known to direct big-budget attempts and there are considerable delays and budget deviations for every film because of various reasons. After delivering blockbusters, Rajamouli has been working on a profit sharing model with all his producers since the Baahubali franchise. The top director takes a minimum remuneration and he shares close to 50 percent from the film’s profits. He did the same for Baahubali franchise and RRR. Rajamouli also pocketed big money through these deals.

From the past couple of days, there is a fake rumor going on that Rajamouli has acquired the overseas rights of his upcoming film Varanasi as his remuneration and this is completely untrue. Rajamouli is working on the same model with veteran producer KL Narayana. Rajamouli will share the profits from the film instead of taking home big remuneration or holding the rights. As he has an eye on the complete theatrical and non-theatrical deals, Rajamouli is comfortable to work on a profit sharing model.

Even Mahesh Babu is working on a salary basis per year and he would pocket handsome money as remuneration for Varanasi. The film also features Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in other prominent roles. The film is announced for April 7th, 2027 release in theatres.

Previous Video : Euphoria Movie Review Analysis
else

TRENDING

image
Fake News: Rajamouli’s Remuneration for Varanasi
image
Tharun Bhascker’s GPS Title Poster: Fascinating
image
Finding Arjuna: Venky Explains Aniesh’s Rigorous Preparation

Latest

image
Fake News: Rajamouli’s Remuneration for Varanasi
image
Video : Euphoria Movie Review Analysis
image
Tharun Bhascker’s GPS Title Poster: Fascinating
image
Finding Arjuna: Venky Explains Aniesh’s Rigorous Preparation
image
Yash’s Toxic: Dil Raju’s Biggest Bet

Most Read

image
Jana Sena’s Move in Telangana Adds a New Twist to the Municipal Battle
image
AP’s first co-working space & digital library in Kuppam – APTS Chairman Mannava Mohana Krishna
image
Chandrababu Naidu Orders Committee to Reexamine SIT Report on Tirumala Ghee Controversy

Related Articles

Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions