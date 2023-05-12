Fakes masquerading as economists at Naidu’s behest, says Jagan

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the TDP Chief has been unleashing fake economists and constitutional experts to mislead the people through debates using his friendly media to create a false narrative.

Addressing a public meeting at Kavali on Friday, the Chief Minister said that some suspended chartered accountants are masquerading as economists and constitutional experts at the behest of Chandrababu Naidu and his foster son Pawan Kalyan and are participating in debates to spread false messages about the welfare programmes.

The fakes and Naidu-supported retired bureaucrats are campaigning over TV channels that investment on welfare schemes is sheer waste, he said, adding that their main aim is to defame the Government and mislead the people.

Two retired bureaucrats and foster son Pawan Kalyan are parroting Naidu’s words for taking the people for a ride once again, he said, adding that people should be cautious of Naidu’s cunning moves.

Naidu cheated every section of the society during his tenure as Chief Minister with the support of his foster son Pawan Kalyan and friendly media, he said, warning the people that he would rob the public money again if he comes to power pursuing the policy of loot, stash and devour which he followed in the past.

“If Naidu comes to power again, he will stop all welfare schemes and loot the public money as is his wont,” said the Chief Minister adding that his friendly media is aiding him in the same way as the demons helped Ravanasura.

While the Government spent over Rs. 2, 10,000crores for various welfare schemes in the last four years for elevating the status of the poor, jealous Naidu and his gang of robbers were suffering from heart-burn and using fakes to mislead the public.

Naidu, aided by foster son and friendly media, is unable to digest the Government’s decision to distribute house sites to the poor in the Zone 5, he said, adding that it is fighting a war unleashed by pro-Capitalists Naidu who wants to usurp power by hook or crook.

The poor can’t survive and they would be driven out if Naidu comes to power again, he said, asking the people not to believe his vicious campaign. “If you feel you have benefitted from the welfare schemes, you should become the YSRCP soldiers and teach a fitting lesson to Naidu and his foster son in the next elections,” he appealed to the people.