Democracy won on faction rule with quashing of GO 1, says Lokesh

The quashing of the GO 1 by the High Court earlier in the day has once again proved that democracy has ultimately succeeded on the faction rule in the State, remarked TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, here on Friday.

On learning about the High Court order on dismissing the GO 1 during his Yuva Galam pada yatra, Lokesh’s immediate reaction is that the Ambedkar Constitution has once again proved beyond doubt that the Raja Reddy constitution is not valid. “Democracy ultimately won on the faction regime,” Lokesh felt.

Earlier, during his pada yatra Lokesh met women farm workers at Krishnaraopet of Nandikotkur Assembly constituency in Nandyal district who informed him that with the heavy rise in the prices of essential commodities they are finding it difficult to make both ends meet with the meagre wages that they are earning on daily basis.

Observing that the prices of all essentials have gone up during the YSRCP rule, Lokesh promised them that as soon as the TDP forms the government again the prices of all commodities will be brought down.

When a woman, Chinnakka, of Tummuluru said that her pension had been stopped 10 months ago as her son, who is staying in Hyderabad owns a four-wheeler, Lokesh expressed surprise. “How can the pension of this woman be stopped as her son, who is in Hyderabad, owns a car,” Lokesh asked.

The TDP general secretary also promised the farmers from Tummaluru, who met him during the pada yatra, that all the possible steps will be taken by the coming TDP government to supply irrigation water to their agricultural lands by removing the silt in the KC Canal.

When the women workers of the Employment Guarantee Scheme complained that the local officials are insisting on face recognition system, Lokesh asked as to how Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has been hiding in the Tadepalli Palace for the past four years without showing his face to the public, can ask the face recognition of these workers. He promised to revise the wages of these workers once the TDP is back in power.

Observing that the Jagan Reddy Government is adopting a vengeful attitude towards Muslim minorities, Lokesh told the representatives of the community, who met him, that all the welfare schemes that were in force earlier will be relaunched.