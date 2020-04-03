Fans concerned over samantha’s silence

Samantha Akkineni is one actress who made enough noise across the social media platforms with her posts. She is habitual of posting pictures and revealing information about her films through Twitter and Instagram. But she is quite inactive and is maintaining silence from the past few weeks. The actress hasn’t posted anything about coronavirus scare and made no donations from her side.

Her fans are left puzzled with the long silence from their favorite actress. Samantha also did not sign any new projects and she rejected a series of films in the recent months. Though there are talks that Samantha is all set to take a long break for motherhood, nothing has been confirmed. Samantha’s surprising silence at this needed time is leaving her fans puzzled.