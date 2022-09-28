Fantastic advances for Ponniyin Selvan : I in Tamil Nadu

Maniratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan : I is having fantastic advances in Tamil Nadu as the number has already crossed 10.50 Cr. This is the third highest advance at this point of time for this year behind Beast & Valimai. It has surpassed Vikram which had 7 Cr gross at this point of time. The film is maintaining an average occupancy of 60 percent in the advances itself which is excellent.
Circuit wise breakdown
|Area
|Opening Bookings
|Chennai & Chengalpet
|5 Cr
|Coimbatore Circuit
|1.70 Cr
|Madurai Circuit
|1.10 Cr
|North Arcot - South Arcot Circuit's
|1 Cr
|Trichy Circuit
|0.85 Cr
|Tirunelveli Circuit
|0.55 Cr
|Salem
|0.4 Cr
|Total
|10.60 Cr (60% occupancy)
At 360 we are expecting atleast 20 Cr opening day which can go up to 25 Cr depending on the word of mouth.