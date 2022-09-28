Fantastic advances for Ponniyin Selvan : I in Tamil Nadu

Maniratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan : I is having fantastic advances in Tamil Nadu as the number has already crossed 10.50 Cr. This is the third highest advance at this point of time for this year behind Beast & Valimai. It has surpassed Vikram which had 7 Cr gross at this point of time. The film is maintaining an average occupancy of 60 percent in the advances itself which is excellent.

Circuit wise breakdown

AreaOpening Bookings
Chennai & Chengalpet 5 Cr
Coimbatore Circuit1.70 Cr
Madurai Circuit1.10 Cr
North Arcot - South Arcot Circuit's 1 Cr
Trichy Circuit 0.85 Cr
Tirunelveli Circuit 0.55 Cr
Salem 0.4 Cr
Total 10.60 Cr (60% occupancy)

At 360 we are expecting atleast 20 Cr opening day which can go up to 25 Cr depending on the word of mouth.

