Fantastic advances for Ponniyin Selvan : I in Tamil Nadu

Maniratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan : I is having fantastic advances in Tamil Nadu as the number has already crossed 10.50 Cr. This is the third highest advance at this point of time for this year behind Beast & Valimai. It has surpassed Vikram which had 7 Cr gross at this point of time. The film is maintaining an average occupancy of 60 percent in the advances itself which is excellent.

Circuit wise breakdown

Area Opening Bookings Chennai & Chengalpet 5 Cr Coimbatore Circuit 1.70 Cr Madurai Circuit 1.10 Cr North Arcot - South Arcot Circuit's 1 Cr Trichy Circuit 0.85 Cr Tirunelveli Circuit 0.55 Cr Salem 0.4 Cr Total 10.60 Cr (60% occupancy)

At 360 we are expecting atleast 20 Cr opening day which can go up to 25 Cr depending on the word of mouth.