Unstoppable Anthem: The Powerful Start for the Unstoppable 2

Nandamuri Balakrishna is a name that captivates the Indian film audience, both in theatres and on OTT. Balakrishna, also known as NBK, wears many hats as an actor, producer, and director, and with ‘Unstoppable,’ he has also become a talk show host for the first time on aha.

Now, he’s back with his most famous, quirky, and IMDb top-rated talk show, ‘Unstoppable with NBK Season 2’. aha has come up with yet another brilliant idea for the show’s launch, launching an anthem of the show, adding a thrill quotient to season 2.

The special Unstoppable anthem was released today by aha. This rap song was composed by Mahati Swara Sagar and sung by Roll Rida. The tune is upbeat, and the way Balayya’s dialogue has been added appears to be enjoyable.

The song has crazy lyrics and boasts about Balayya’s lineage and filmography. The anthem sounds fantastic, and the song will quickly go viral.

The show, which is anchored by good conversations, has become a property that its fans look forward to. Unstoppable Season 2 is set to premiere in October 2022. Everyone is looking forward to seeing the balayya energy once more.