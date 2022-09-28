Mahesh Babu’s mother passes away

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s mother Indira Devi has been unwell for the past few weeks and she is being treated in Hyderabad’s AIG Hospitals. She was kept on ventilator from some time and she breathed her last during the early hours of today. Mahesh Babu visited her several times after she was admitted in AIG Hospitals in the past one week. After Superstar Krishna garu parted ways and married Vijayanirmala, Indira Devi has been staying single. Mahesh and other family members meet her frequently.

Mahesh Babu shares a great bonding with his mother and he even expressed the same through his tweets. Recently, Mahesh Babu’s elder brother Ramesh Babu passed away due to ill health. Now his mother passed away. The entire family members rushed to her residence and is shattered with the tragedy. The last rites of her will be performed soon. Strength to the family of Superstar and rest in peace Indira Devi garu.